Highly Touted 4-Star Safety in Class of 2026 to Visit Kansas
The Kansas Jayhawks are looking to build on their incredible 2026 recruiting class with one of the top safeties in the country.
Lance Leipold and Co. are expected to host an official visit for Messiah Tilson on the weekend of June 20.
An incoming senior at Guilford High School in Rockford, Illinois, Tilson is rated a 4-star prospect and the 25th-best safety nationally, according to 247 Sports.
The 6-foot-2, 165-pound speedster holds offers from programs like Illinois, Kansas State, Missouri, and Wisconsin, among others.
In April, Tilson visited Iowa and Wisconsin. He plans to take trips to Iowa State on June 6 and Minnesota on June 13 before making his way to Lawrence.
With the No. 8 class in the nation, Leipold is on track to assemble the best high school class in program history.
Tilson would become the third 4-star recruit to join the Jayhawks' recruiting class if he commits, joining local star JJ Dunnigan and recent pledge Kory Amachree.