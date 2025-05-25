KANSAS

Highly Touted 4-Star Safety in Class of 2026 to Visit Kansas

Kansas and Lance Leipold will host one of the top safeties in the 2026 recruiting class on an official visit next month.

Joshua Schulman

Guilford's Messiah Tilson (11) runs around defense during a game against Harlem on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Guilford High School.
Guilford's Messiah Tilson (11) runs around defense during a game against Harlem on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Guilford High School. / Kara Hawley/Rockford Register Star / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas Jayhawks are looking to build on their incredible 2026 recruiting class with one of the top safeties in the country.

Lance Leipold and Co. are expected to host an official visit for Messiah Tilson on the weekend of June 20.

An incoming senior at Guilford High School in Rockford, Illinois, Tilson is rated a 4-star prospect and the 25th-best safety nationally, according to 247 Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound speedster holds offers from programs like Illinois, Kansas State, Missouri, and Wisconsin, among others.

In April, Tilson visited Iowa and Wisconsin. He plans to take trips to Iowa State on June 6 and Minnesota on June 13 before making his way to Lawrence.

With the No. 8 class in the nation, Leipold is on track to assemble the best high school class in program history.

Tilson would become the third 4-star recruit to join the Jayhawks' recruiting class if he commits, joining local star JJ Dunnigan and recent pledge Kory Amachree.

feed

Published
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

Home/Football