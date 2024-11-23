Historic Upset: Kansas Ends No. 16 Colorado's Playoff Bid in Stunning Fashion
History was made in Kansas City as the Kansas Jayhawks delivered a performance for the ages, stunning No. 16 Colorado in a dominant 37-21 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.
For the first time ever, a team with a sub-.500 record notched three consecutive wins against ranked opponents—a feat that truly highlights the grit and resilience of this Jayhawks squad.
The win also shattered the Buffaloes’ College Football Playoff aspirations while keeping the Jayhawks’ bowl hopes alive.
The spotlight shone brightly on senior running back Devin Neal, who saved his best performance for the biggest stage.
Neal was unstoppable, racking up four touchdowns on the day and surpassing 50 total touchdowns in his collegiate career.
His impact was felt from the opening whistle, with a 51-yard receiving touchdown, and he continued to punish Colorado’s defense with his versatility and power.
The atmosphere at Arrowhead was electric, with fans rallying behind the Jayhawks as they fought to secure a monumental upset on Senior Day.
Neal’s heroics were complemented by an aggressive Kansas defense that kept Colorado’s potent offense, led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, from finding any consistent rhythm.
For the Buffaloes, the loss serves as a sobering reality check amid what had been a promising season under Coach Deion Sanders.
Kansas, however, has renewed life. The win keeps their postseason ambitions alive, providing a spark to a season filled with ups and downs.
In a game where everything was on the line, the Jayhawks proved they belong on the big stage, etching their names in the history books