How Former Kansas Players Performed in Week 3 of the NFL Preseason
This weekend was the third and final week of the NFL Preseason, and for some, one last shot to show they belong on an NFL Week 1 roster.
This applied to a couple of former Kansas football players — Jason Bean, Quentin Skinner, and Luke Grimm — and for the most part, they seized their opportunity.
But which former Jayhawk players stood out the most this weekend? Well, there were a couple.
Jason Bean
Jason Bean hasn't seen the field a whole lot in each of his two seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, but that changed on Saturday for the quarterback.
Bean played the entire second half and led Indianapolis to a pair of touchdowns in his first two series and a field goal later in the game. Bean finished the night 11 of 17 for 107 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and also rushed six times for 28 yards.
Cincinnati didn't play any of its starters, but still, Bean played well for the most part. He looked comfortable inside and outside the pocket, and might have just earned himself another practice squad roster spot.
Unfortunately for Bean's sake, rookie quarterback Riley Leonard played well too, and is unlikely to jump him on the depth chart for the third-string job.
Quentin Skinner
Quentin Skinner's breakout game for the Jets was last week in his second NFL Preseason game, but the former undrafted Jayhawk played well once again on Saturday. Skinner caught three of his four targets against the Eagles and probably earned himself a Week 1 roster spot with another strong performance.
Skinner was a long shot to make the Jets' Week 1 roster after going undrafted. Still, after finishing the preseason with eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown, New York would be foolish not to have Skinner suit up in the team's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
There's a small chance Skinner gets assigned to the Jets' practice squad, but with how well he played this preseason, we don't see that happening.
Craig Young
Craig Young bounced around the NFL in his first season last year after spending time with the Colts and Steelers before getting picked up by the Bengals in late December.
Young is competing for a Week 1 roster spot and made a strong impression after recording nine tackles on Saturday for Cincinnati against Indianapolis.
Cincinnati didn't play its starters in its final preseason, so Young playing a lot isn't exactly a great sign, but the fact that he played well is.
The former Jayhawk might not dress Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, but even if no other NFL team picks him up, don't be surprised if he ends up on the Bengals' practice squad again.
Devin Neal
Devin Neal made his NFL Preseason debut on Saturday against the New Orleans Saints and averaged four yards a carry. The Saints' sixth-round pick finished with 20 yards on five carries and showed the burst he had when he was at Kansas.
Not sure what the Saints' plan is with Neal, but assuming he's 100% healthy, he should make the team. As for how much he'll play in the backfield, well, that might take some time with guys like Alvin Kamara, Cam Akers and Clyde Edwards-Helaire ahead of him on the depth chart.
Luke Grimm
Justin Herbert has been known for utilizing his slot receivers. Back in the day it was Keenan Allen, who coincidentally re-signed with the Chargers this offseason, and last year it was Ladd McConkey. Could Luke Grimm be next? Maybe.
Grimm returned a punt all the way to the house last week for his first NFL touchdown against the Rams, and on Saturday, the former Jayhawk receiver caught his first touchdown.
Grimm did lose two fumbles, which is a concern, but his ability to constantly get open and return punts and kicks outweighs Saturdays' fumbling woes. Grimm finished the night with three catches for 28 yards and should make the Chargers Week 1 roster, or at the very least, the practice squad.