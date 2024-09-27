How to Watch Kansas Football vs. TCU Football: Time, TV, and Streaming Info
The Kansas Jayhawks (1-3) are set to face the TCU Horned Frogs (2-2) in a Big 12 showdown on Saturday.
The game will take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, kicking off at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Kansas vs. TCU Preview
Kansas enters the game led by quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has thrown for 626 yards and four touchdowns but has struggled with seven interceptions this season.
Complementing the offense, running back Devin Neal has rushed for 443 yards and three touchdowns.
On the defensive side, Jereme Robinson has been a standout with 3.5 sacks, while Ra'Mello Dotson leads the secondary with two interceptions.
TCU’s offense, guided by quarterback Josh Hoover, has been dominant, with Hoover amassing 1,418 passing yards and 11 touchdowns.
Running back Cam Cook has contributed five rushing touchdowns, and wide receiver Jack Bech leads the team with 516 receiving yards.
On defense, Marcel Brooks and Namdi Obiazor anchor a solid unit, with Brooks leading the team in sacks and Obiazor making plays in the secondary.
How to Watch:
- Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024
- Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Available on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas On Sports Illustrated
Three Reasons Flory Bidunga is a Game-Changer for Kansas Basketball
Kansas Basketball Gaining Momentum with Top 2025 Five-Star Prospect
Top Kansas Target AJ Dybantsa Remains No. 1 Recruit in 2025 Class
Kansas Recruiting: Will Five-Star Forward Koa Peat Consider the Jayhawks?