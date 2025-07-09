How to Watch Kansas Head Coach Lance Leipold at Big 12 Media Days
The first portion of the 2025 Big 12 Media Days was eventful, with Commissioner Brett Yormark making headlines with his bold statements and some of the conference’s powerhouses making appearances.
Next up, the Kansas Jayhawks and seven other schools will represent the league on the final day of the event.
When Will Lance Leipold Speak During Big 12 Media Days?
Leipold will take the podium for his press conference at 12 p.m. CT.
Coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign, the fifth-year head coach will have plenty of questions to answer from the media heading into this season.
Student-athletes fielding questions include quarterback Jalon Daniels, defensive end Dean Miller, defensive tackle DJ Withers, and tight end DeShawn Hanika.
Starting center Bryce Foster was initially scheduled to attend the event, but he was removed in favor of Hanika on Tuesday for an undisclosed reason.
The event airs from 9:30 a.m. CT until 2 p.m. CT on ESPNU and ESPN+, with some segments broadcast on ESPN2.