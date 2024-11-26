How to Watch Kansas vs. Baylor: TV Channel, Streaming, and Game Time
The Kansas Jayhawks, fresh off a historic three-game winning streak, are gearing up for their regular season finale this Saturday.
They'll head to Waco, Texas, to face the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT, and fans can catch the action on ESPN2 or stream it via ESPN+.
A Historic Run for Kansas
The Jayhawks (5-6, 4-4 Big 12) have been rewriting the history books during their recent stretch, becoming the first FBS team to defeat three ranked opponents consecutively while holding a losing record.
- Nov. 9: Kansas took down No. 17 Iowa State in a shootout, 45-36.
- Nov. 16: They stunned No. 6 BYU on the road with a gritty 17-14 win.
- Nov. 23: The Jayhawks capped it off with a convincing 37-21 victory over No. 16 Colorado.
The Challenge Ahead
Kansas heads into Waco looking to secure bowl eligibility for the third straight season. Standing in their way is a red-hot Baylor team (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) riding a five-game winning streak.
The Bears have dominated the series historically, leading 18-4 overall and a perfect 11-0 at home against the Jayhawks. Kansas hasn’t beaten Baylor since a 58-10 rout in Lawrence back in 2007.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Baylor
- Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Time: 11:00 a.m. CT
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Venue: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX (capacity: 50,223)