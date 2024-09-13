WATCH: Kansas QB Jalon Daniels Hits Spin Move for First Drive Touchdown vs. UNLV
Jalon Daniels Hits the "Circle" Button
Jalon Daniels proved once again why he's a pure athlete, leading the Kansas Jayhawks to a strong start against the UNLV Rebels.
On the opening drive, the fifth-year senior showcased his speed, balance, and athleticism, capping it off with an impressive 11-yard touchdown run.
Daniels was efficient through the air as well, going 4-for-5 for 39 passing yards and adding two carries for 19 rushing yards.
His performance on the opening possession set the tone for Kansas, as the drive spanned just under 7:30 and demonstrated Daniels’ dual-threat capabilities.
The Jayhawks needed a fast start, and Daniels delivered, showing poise and control as he navigated the defense with ease.
His early touchdown provided Kansas the momentum they needed in their home matchup at Children’s Mercy Park.
Kansas On Sports Illustrated
Kansas Recruiting: Will Five-Star Forward Koa Peat Consider the Jayhawks?
Can AJ Dybantsa Become the Next Great Kansas Jayhawk?
Kansas Jayhawks Target Five-Star Recruit AJ Dybantsa: Latest Recruitment Updates