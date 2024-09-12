How Jalon Daniels Can Rebound Against UNLV: Key Strategies for a Big Day
Jalon Daniels’ talent is undeniable. Known for his speed and a strong arm, the fifth-year senior was generating Heisman Trophy buzz before the season. However, injuries have been a recurring issue. After a back injury cut his previous season short, some early rust was expected in 2024. In the season opener, Daniels completed 9 of 15 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown, but no rushing yards. Against Illinois, though, he struggled, throwing three interceptions and two touchdowns, with just 18 completions on 32 attempts for 141 yards, adding 35 rushing yards in a 23-17 loss.
To turn his game around against UNLV on Friday at 6:00 p.m., Daniels needs to focus on a few key areas.
Stay Calm in the Pocket
The Jayhawks’ offensive line has performed well, allowing only one sack through two games. Despite this, Daniels has seemed jittery. Illinois’ defense threw varied coverages at him, exacerbating his struggle. He needs to stay confident, manage the pocket effectively, and make accurate intermediate and deep throws.
Block Out the Noise
Daniels entered the season with lofty preseason expectations, and the resulting pressure may have impacted his performance. With some of the hype now diminished, he has an opportunity to refocus and prove why he’s regarded as an All-American talent. Although he’s faced criticism for his flashy style, Daniels has shown resilience in the past and needs to rise to the occasion.
Utilize Checkdowns and Smart Scrambles
While big plays are tempting, Daniels should focus on making smart, short to intermediate throws. He’s been effective with these passes and should continue to avoid unnecessary hits by opting for checkdowns when a receiver is open nearby.
If Daniels can implement these adjustments, he’ll be well-positioned to lead Kansas to its second consecutive victory over UNLV.
