Kansas vs. Arizona State: Winning Strategies for the Jayhawks on Saturday

As the Jayhawks head to Tempe to face the Sun Devils, here's what they need to do to secure their second win of the season.

Mathey Gibson

Sep 28, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Luke Grimm (11) catches a pass for a touchdown as TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (2) chases during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Luke Grimm (11) catches a pass for a touchdown as TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (2) chases during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
As Kansas Football prepares to face Arizona State, they must recognize the potent offensive and defensive capabilities of the Sun Devils.

Arizona State's offense, led by quarterback Sam Leavitt, averages 32.8 points per game and boasts a balanced attack with rushing leader Cam Skattebo contributing significantly on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Sun Devils' defense ranks 40th in the nation, allowing only 22.0 points per game.

To secure a victory, Kansas will need to play their best game to date. Here are three keys to overcoming Arizona State on the road.

1. Contain the Run Game

Arizona State’s offense relies heavily on the run, with a rush play percentage of 60.34%, which ranks 24th in the nation.

Cam Skattebo leads the charge with 433 rushing yards and five touchdowns, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. Kansas must focus on stopping the run early to force ASU into predictable passing situations. This requires disciplined gap control from the defensive line and effective tackling from the linebackers.

If the Jayhawks can limit Skattebo’s effectiveness and force Leavitt to beat them through the air, they will have a much better chance of neutralizing ASU's scoring threats.

2. Pressure Sam Leavitt

Leavitt has shown promise as a dual-threat quarterback, with 855 passing yards and three touchdowns, alongside 180 rushing yards.

His ability to extend plays makes him dangerous, especially if Kansas allows him time in the pocket. The Jayhawks must generate consistent pressure to disrupt Leavitt's rhythm. Utilizing a mix of blitz packages and creative defensive alignments will be crucial to get him off his game. They'll need some pressure on the edge from JB Brown and Jereme Robinson.

Sacking him and forcing hurried throws will help Kansas capitalize on potential turnovers, reducing the Sun Devils’ scoring opportunities.

3. Exploit Defensive Weaknesses

While ASU has a formidable defense, they also have vulnerabilities that Kansas can exploit.

The Sun Devils allow an average of 286 yards per game and rank 12th in opponent yards per play, giving the Jayhawks a chance to move the ball effectively. Kansas needs to establish a balanced offensive attack, utilizing both the run and deep pass to keep ASU off balance.

Running back Devin Neal and wide receivers Luke Grimm and Lawrence Arnold must take advantage of mismatches and create explosive plays.

It would help if Jalon Daniels could return to form, too. That, however, remains to be seen.

