Kansas Crushes Houston 42-14: Jayhawks Earn Second Win of Season

Lance Leipold's squad comes up with a much needed victory at home.

Mathey Gibson

Oct 19, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Cougars during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Cougars during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Kansas cruised to their second victory of the season with a dominant 42-14 win over Houston.

Here's how the Jayhawks got it done at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas vs. Houston Recap:

Jalon Daniels
Oct 19, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) passes the ball against the Houston Cougars during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Kansas struck first on a methodical 15-play opening drive, capped by a 2-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to tight end Jared Casey.

The Jayhawks wasted no time extending their lead, as Daniels connected with wide receiver Quentin Skinner for a 48-yard touchdown on the next possession, giving Kansas a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Running back Devin Neal added to the onslaught in the second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run, pushing the Jayhawks’ lead to 21-0.

Houston responded when quarterback Donovan Smith found Stacy Sneed for a 23-yard touchdown, but Kansas quickly answered with another scoring drive.

Daniels threw his second touchdown pass to Casey, this time from 3 yards out, making it 28-7. Houston narrowed the gap just before halftime with a 52-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Mekhi Mews, bringing the score to 28-14 at the break.

In the second half, Kansas continued to dominate.

Daniels showcased his running ability with an 8-yard touchdown scamper early in the third quarter, extending the lead to 35-14.

The Jayhawks’ defense stepped up as well, with cornerback Cobee Bryant tying a school record by grabbing his third interception of the game.

Neal sealed the win with a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Daniels finished with four total touchdowns, two passing and one rushing, while Neal contributed two touchdowns on the ground.

