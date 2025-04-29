Kansas Defensive End Jereme Robinson Signs NFL Deal
If you've watched the Jayhawks play over the last four years, you're familiar with Jereme Robinson.
The defensive end started each of the last two seasons and played a lot in the three years before he was a starter on the Kansas defensive line. The Chicago Bears recognized Robinson's talent and signed him as an undrafted free agent over the weekend.
The Bears have always been known as a great defensive franchise, and Robinson now gets a shot to be part of that. The Montgomery, Alabama native is a long shot to make the team, but he should be able to find his way onto the practice squad.
Robinson led the Jayhawks defense with two forced fumbles and five quarterback hits and was second on the team with 5.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss this season. And in his first year as a starter in 2023, Robinson made 25 tackles, including 4.5 for loss.
There's no such thing as too much depth, so the Bears signing Robinson makes sense. Robinson's athleticism doesn't necessarily blow you away, but he has a knack for being around the ball.