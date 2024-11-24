Kansas Fans Chant Devin Neal's Name After Historic Victory Over No. 16 Colorado
In a scene that will be remembered for years to come, the Kansas Jayhawks celebrated a massive 37-21 victory over No. 16 Colorado at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, and no one was more celebrated than senior running back Devin Neal.
The Kansas crowd, energized and electric after the team’s historic win, couldn’t stop chanting his name in reverence for his record-breaking performance.
Neal, who delivered one of the greatest individual performances in Kansas football history, was the undisputed star of the game.
With 37 carries for 207 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, along with four receptions for 80 yards and another touchdown through the air, Neal single-handedly carried the Jayhawks to an upset win.
As Neal continued to dominate, the Kansas faithful in the stands began chanting his name.
The roar of the crowd grew louder with each play, and by the time the game was secured, the stadium was filled with the sound of his name echoing throughout.
For Neal, a local Kansas native who grew up just a short distance from the stadium, hearing the crowd chant his name was a dream come true.
On Senior Day, with everything on the line, he gave the fans the kind of performance they’ll remember forever.