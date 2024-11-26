Kansas Football’s Bowl Projections: Where the Jayhawks Could Land
LAWRENCE, Kan. — After a massive 37-21 upset over No. 16 Colorado, Kansas football has put itself in position to make history.
Now at 5-6, the Jayhawks head to Waco for a showdown with 7-4 Baylor. A win not only makes Kansas bowl eligible, but it would mark the first time in program history they’ve earned bowl bids in three straight seasons.
If Kansas gets it done on Saturday, here’s where the experts think they could land:
- Action Network: Birmingham Bowl vs. Oklahoma
- CBS Sports: Frisco Bowl vs. Oklahoma
- ESPN: Independence Bowl vs. Louisiana
- ESPN: First Responder Bowl vs. Memphis
- Mathey Gibson (Jayhawks on SI): Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Rutgers
The Jayhawks have everything to play for.
That win over Colorado wasn’t just their best of the season — it kept their postseason hopes alive. Running back Devin Neal led a balanced attack that left the Buffaloes reeling, and the Kansas defense stepped up big in the second half.
The Bears are tough at home, and with a 7-4 record, they’ll be ready to defend their turf. Kansas will need another all-around performance to pull off the upset.
Winning would be huge. Not only does it send Kansas bowling, but it’s another step forward for Lance Leipold’s program.
After years in the wilderness, the Jayhawks could be looking at consecutive bowl games and potentially a date in Birmingham, Frisco, or even Phoenix for their second straight Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
For now, though, the focus is simple: Beat Baylor, make history, and extend the season.