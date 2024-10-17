Kansas Football: Cobee Bryant's Availability in Doubt for Houston Game
Kansas football seemed poised to break free from its season-long struggles in its last game against Arizona State, but a late defensive breakdown spoiled the Jayhawks' hopes.
With seconds remaining in the contest, Kansas allowed a game-winning touchdown, handing the Sun Devils a 38-35 victory and leaving the Jayhawks with a disappointing 1-5 record.
To make matters worse, Kansas lost its top defensive player, cornerback Cobee Bryant, to a leg or knee injury in the fourth quarter.
Bryant’s status is now in doubt for the upcoming game against Houston, potentially marking his first missed game since his freshman year.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Kansas head coach Lance Leipold offered a bleak update on Bryant's condition, revealing that the standout cornerback has yet to practice in over a week.
"He’s probably highly questionable at this point," Leipold said. "He’s done a little work but has not taken any team reps in over a week."
With Bryant potentially out, Kansas will need a strong performance from Mello Dotson to lead the secondary. Dotson, who has shown potential, is likely to take on a larger role in Kansas’ defense if Bryant cannot go.
Bryant has accumulated 20 tackles, half a sack, and one interception through six games this season. While he has faced challenges, he remains a potential game-changer in the secondary when fully healthy. His injury adds to the growing list of setbacks for Kansas this year.
The Jayhawks are set to face Houston at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.