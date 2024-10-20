Kansas Football Star Cobee Bryant Claps Back at Critics with Epic Social Media Post
On Saturday, Kansas football cornerback Cobee Bryant silenced his critics with a career-defining performance in the Jayhawks' 42-14 victory over Houston.
Bryant, a senior from Evergreen, Ala., who had faced scrutiny this season for inconsistent play, responded with a stunning three-interception game, tying the Kansas record for most interceptions in a single contest.
Bryant’s standout effort not only secured a commanding win for Kansas but also etched his name into the school’s history books. His three picks tied him for second-most interceptions in Kansas football history alongside longtime NFL cornerback Aqib Talib.
After the game, Bryant wasted no time speaking his mind.
It was a powerful response from the senior corner, who had been burned on a few occasions earlier in the season, causing many to doubt his NFL potential.
However, Bryant’s performance against Houston reminded everyone why he is considered one of the top NFL draft prospects from Kansas.
With this dominant showing, it’s safe to say that Jayhawk fans — and likely some of his earlier critics — won’t be questioning his abilities moving forward.
Bryant's performance may just mark the turning point of his season and his quest for a future at the next level.