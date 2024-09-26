Kansas Football Deep Cut: How the Jayhawks Defense Can Stop TCU
Kansas football's defense has struggled significantly in critical moments throughout the 2024 season.
What was anticipated to be a talented, senior-laden unit has turned into a major disappointment. While it's true that the offense hasn't provided much support and the defense often finds itself worn down by the end of games, the Jayhawks have consistently faltered, surrendering leads in three straight matchups.
To break this trend and secure a win against TCU on Saturday, here's what they need to focus on.
1.) Disguise Defensive Alignments with the 4-3 Defense
To counter Josh Hoover and TCU’s fast-paced attack, Kansas will lean on their 4-3 defense while employing strategic disguises in their alignments.
This setup allows for flexibility and the ability to shift responsibilities based on TCU's formations. By mixing in different blitz packages and rotating their linebackers, the Jayhawks can create pre-snap confusion for Hoover.
Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson must excel in their coverage roles, ensuring they can adapt to TCU's tempo while effectively communicating to maintain coverage integrity.
2.) Limit Big Plays with Strong Tackling and Gap Discipline
A key to neutralizing TCU's explosive offense, known for big plays, lies in Kansas's ability to tackle effectively and maintain gap discipline.
The 4-3 defense can create a solid front to stifle the run game and control the line of scrimmage. By keeping plays in front of them and ensuring that defenders remain disciplined, Kansas can prevent TCU from breaking free for explosive gains.
The edge rushers must apply pressure to Hoover while ensuring they don't overcommit, allowing for the secondary to stay intact against TCU’s dangerous receivers.
3.) Control Time of Possession with a Balanced Offensive Attack
To effectively manage TCU's offense, Kansas must control the game through a balanced offensive strategy, focusing on both the run and the pass.
By executing long, sustained drives, they can keep Hoover and the TCU offense off the field. Lance Leipold’s approach should prioritize establishing a strong ground game, utilizing play-action passes to create openings downfield.
By dictating the pace of the game, the Jayhawks can tire TCU's defense, forcing them into difficult situations and limiting the scoring opportunities for one of the most potent offenses in the Big 12.
