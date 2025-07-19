Kansas Football Displays New End Zone Turf: See the New Design
David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has been undergoing a surplus of renovations over the last few months, and on Thursday, fans got a glimpse of the new artificial turf end zones.
And to use the wrong term. they're ... fire. (To call them wheat isn't as cool.)
The blue with the wheat in the background is A+ creativity, and the Red "K" in the white seats is awesome. Now, in terms of comfort and player safety efficiency, we'll have to wait till August 23rd when the Jayhawks host Fresno State to begin the season.
Turf costs less to maintain, and multiple sports teams can use it. The same goes for concerts and other non-sporting events. Mammoth Global, aka MMTH, installed the turf and has been getting a lot of compliments -- and rightfully so -- about the end zone designs.
According to this report, at least 70% of it, as part of phase one of the project, is complete. Time is ticking, but by all accounts, David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will be a full-go come August 23rd. Expect more photos of the turf to make its way onto social media over the next couple as the installation process continues.