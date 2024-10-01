Kansas Football Braces for Extreme Heat Against Arizona State: Can They Adjust?
When Kansas football takes the field against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Saturday, they’ll be battling more than just the Sun Devils.
With temperatures expected to reach a blistering 108 degrees during the day and hover around 106 degrees at kickoff (5:00 p.m. PT), the Jayhawks will face extreme heat conditions that are far from typical for their usual fall football environment.
By the time the game ends around 8:30 p.m. local time, temperatures will still be in the mid-90s.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold knows the heat will be a challenge but remains confident his team can handle the conditions.
"Once you're above 90, it's pretty darn hot all the way around," Leipold said. "So it'll be a challenge, but we can't let it get to us."
Leipold and his staff have been preparing the team for the conditions well before they arrive in Tempe. Hydration, rotation, and physical conditioning have been a major focus in the lead-up to this unusual late summer showdown.
The team’s strength and nutrition staffs have worked hard to keep the players healthy and ready for the intense desert climate.
"I think we've been pretty intentional all along about hydration and those things," Leipold added. "Our strength staff, and nutrition staff emphasize it. It's a little different. It's supposed to be a dry heat, right? Whatever that means. 100 is 100. We're going to have to be as healthy as we can be and rotate guys."
The key to survival for Kansas will be frequent player rotations, keeping guys fresh, and making sure they’re as hydrated and conditioned as possible.
Unlike their typical games in the fall, where cooler temperatures are the norm, this extreme heat presents a new obstacle.
For Kansas, the intense conditions in Tempe are far from ideal, but they can’t afford to let the weather dictate the game as they manage a 1-4 record.
Adaptability will be crucial, and how well the Jayhawks adjust to the oppressive heat could determine whether they can outlast Arizona State on the field.
