Kansas Football Finally Gets It Right: A Statement Win Against No. 17 Iowa State
Goodness gracious, is this real?
For the first time in what feels like an eternity, Kansas football finally turned the corner, securing a stunning 45-36 victory over No. 17 Iowa State.
It’s a win that, in many ways, feels too good to be true. A team that had battled through a season of biblical proportions—full of frustration, injuries, and missed opportunities—finally got the one thing they’ve desperately sought: redemption. And they earned it.
Saturday’s game was nothing short of a statement.
The 2-6 Jayhawks, against all odds, effectively knocked Iowa State out of playoff contention with a performance that was equal parts gritty, electric, and determined.
It’s hard to believe that a season mired in mediocrity for so long could show such poise and resilience, but here we are. Kansas football did not just win; they dominated when it mattered most.
It wasn’t just the final score that had folks buzzing; it was the manner in which Kansas took control.
Right from the opening moments, it was clear that the Jayhawks had come to play. On his very first carry, running back Devin Neal etched his name in history, breaking the school’s all-time rushing record of 3,841 yards previously set by June Henley from 1993-96. But Neal didn’t stop there—he added two rushing touchdowns to his historic performance, giving him 43 career rushing touchdowns and setting yet another Kansas record.
But it wasn’t just Neal. This was a team effort, and no one embodied that more than quarterback Jalon Daniels.
The redshirt junior, playing with poise and confidence, connected with wide receiver Luke Grimm on a 70-yard touchdown pass to tie the game early, and he continued to show his growth throughout the afternoon.
With key connections to Quentin Skinner and tight end Trevor Kardell, Daniels orchestrated an offense that took what Iowa State gave them and then some. By halftime, the Jayhawks held a commanding 31-13 lead.
The defense, often a question mark in years past, rose to the occasion as well. After Iowa State’s opening drive touchdown, Kansas’ defense settled in and made life difficult for Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht.
The Jayhawks sacked Becht twice, kept Iowa State under 20 yards on several possessions, and forced key turnovers. It was Mello Dotson’s interception return for a 25-yard pick-six that truly felt like the game-changer.
Dotson’s fourth career pick-six—extending his own school record—gave Kansas a 45-28 lead with just 2:45 remaining. It was the exclamation point on a game that was already slipping away from Iowa State.
Yes, Iowa State came roaring back, trimming the lead to 45-36 with a quick touchdown. But Kansas’ defense stood firm when it needed to, forcing an unsuccessful onside kick attempt and draining the clock to secure the victory.
This was a win that felt like the culmination of everything Kansas football has worked for under head coach Lance Leipold. Earlier in the season, this same Kansas team might have folded under pressure.
Instead, they rose to the challenge and showed that they can hang with the big dogs of the Big 12. To go into the game as heavy underdogs and leave with the win is a testament to the growth of this program.
Let’s not forget that Iowa State came into this game with everything to play for—a possible playoff spot, a chance to continue their dream season. But on Saturday, it was Kansas who looked like the team with something to prove, and it was the Jayhawks who walked away with the win.
Kansas has had its fair share of struggles this season, but this victory is proof that things are changing in Lawrence. It’s not just about breaking records anymore. It’s about breaking the narrative.
The Jayhawks earned this win. No fluke, no lucky breaks.