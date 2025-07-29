KANSAS

Kansas Football Hosting 4-Star Recruit on Visit for Week 0 Matchup

Lance Leipold and Kansas are set to host a visit for one of the country's top offensive linemen in the 2027 class during the Jayhawks' season opener.

Joshua Schulman

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas head coach Lance Leipold celebrates a scoring play during the 1st quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
One of the top offensive linemen in the Class of 2027 recently scheduled a visit with the Kansas Jayhawks and three other schools.

According to an article from 247 Sports' Allen Trieu (subscription required), Kalamazoo Central High School lineman Dewey Young will visit KU on Aug. 23 for the Jayhawks' season-opening matchup against Fresno State.

A 6-foot-5, 285-pound tackle, Young is one of the most promising linemen among the nation's rising juniors.

The 247 Sports Composite ranks Young as the No. 189 overall player, No. 19 offensive tackle, and No. 3 player out of Michigan from his graduating class.

Following his visit to Kansas, Young will trek out to Penn State, Michigan State, and Indiana, a trio of Big Ten schools.

Young landed a scholarship offer from the Jayhawks in May 2025, with linebackers coach Chris Simpson spearheading his recruitment.

KU fans should keep an eye out for Young once he finishes all four of his trips.

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

