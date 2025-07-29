Kansas Football Hosting 4-Star Recruit on Visit for Week 0 Matchup
One of the top offensive linemen in the Class of 2027 recently scheduled a visit with the Kansas Jayhawks and three other schools.
According to an article from 247 Sports' Allen Trieu (subscription required), Kalamazoo Central High School lineman Dewey Young will visit KU on Aug. 23 for the Jayhawks' season-opening matchup against Fresno State.
A 6-foot-5, 285-pound tackle, Young is one of the most promising linemen among the nation's rising juniors.
The 247 Sports Composite ranks Young as the No. 189 overall player, No. 19 offensive tackle, and No. 3 player out of Michigan from his graduating class.
Following his visit to Kansas, Young will trek out to Penn State, Michigan State, and Indiana, a trio of Big Ten schools.
Young landed a scholarship offer from the Jayhawks in May 2025, with linebackers coach Chris Simpson spearheading his recruitment.
KU fans should keep an eye out for Young once he finishes all four of his trips.