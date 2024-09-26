KANSAS

Kansas Football Deep Cut: How Jalon Daniels Can Exploit TCU's 3-3-5 Defense

The senior quarterback has faced his share of struggles in 2024, but that doesn't mean he can't turn things around.

Mathey Gibson

Oct 8, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Oct 8, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has had a tough start to the 2024 season, despite high expectations for a breakout year alongside the Jayhawks.

Instead of taking the next step, the team finds itself at 1-3, with three painful losses in games where they once held leads. Daniels has thrown seven interceptions compared to just four touchdowns, but his talent is undeniable.

Here's what he needs to do to get back on track against TCU.

1.) Exploiting TCU’s Zone Coverage with Pre-Snap Motion

Oct 8, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) gets ready before the snap against the TCU
Oct 8, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) gets ready before the snap against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

TCU's 3-3-5 defense leans heavily on zone coverage, aiming to confuse quarterbacks and disrupt timing.

Daniels can combat this by using pre-snap motion to identify whether TCU is in man or zone coverage. By shifting receivers and using motion to stretch the defense horizontally, Daniels can force TCU’s linebackers and safeties into tough reads. This gives him the chance to attack the soft spots in zone coverage, particularly between the hashes, utilizing quick slants, digs, or seam routes.

Kansas' RPO game can further capitalize on this by pulling TCU’s defenders out of position.

2.) Attacking the Middle with Play-Action Passing

Aug 29, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass during the first half aga
Aug 29, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass during the first half against the Lindenwood Lions at Children's Mercy Park. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

TCU's aggressive defense is highly susceptible to play-action passes, especially if Kansas can establish the run early.

By using play-action, Daniels can manipulate TCU's front seven into biting on run fakes, opening up space for deep crossing routes behind their linebackers. The key for Daniels will be targeting the middle of the field—where TCU’s safeties and linebackers are often caught between run support and pass coverage.

Hitting receivers on post routes, or tight ends on deep overs, will create explosive plays downfield, especially against TCU’s linebackers, who are prone to overcommitting.

3.) Using Designed QB Runs to Manipulate TCU’s Defensive Ends

Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) hands off to running back Devin Neal (4
Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) hands off to running back Devin Neal (4) during the second half against the UNLV Rebels at Children's Mercy Park. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Daniels’ dual-threat capability can turn TCU’s aggressive pass rush against itself.

By using designed QB runs like the read-option or QB powers, Kansas can manipulate TCU’s defensive ends into making split-second decisions. If the end crashes down on the running back, Daniels has the agility to keep the ball and beat TCU’s defenders on the edge. Conversely, if the defensive end hesitates, the offensive line gets an advantage in sealing the edge or creating running lanes.

This not only neutralizes TCU’s edge rush but forces them to play more conservatively, giving Daniels more freedom to operate both on the ground and through the air.

