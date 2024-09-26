Kansas Football Deep Cut: How Jalon Daniels Can Exploit TCU's 3-3-5 Defense
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has had a tough start to the 2024 season, despite high expectations for a breakout year alongside the Jayhawks.
Instead of taking the next step, the team finds itself at 1-3, with three painful losses in games where they once held leads. Daniels has thrown seven interceptions compared to just four touchdowns, but his talent is undeniable.
Here's what he needs to do to get back on track against TCU.
1.) Exploiting TCU’s Zone Coverage with Pre-Snap Motion
TCU's 3-3-5 defense leans heavily on zone coverage, aiming to confuse quarterbacks and disrupt timing.
Daniels can combat this by using pre-snap motion to identify whether TCU is in man or zone coverage. By shifting receivers and using motion to stretch the defense horizontally, Daniels can force TCU’s linebackers and safeties into tough reads. This gives him the chance to attack the soft spots in zone coverage, particularly between the hashes, utilizing quick slants, digs, or seam routes.
Kansas' RPO game can further capitalize on this by pulling TCU’s defenders out of position.
2.) Attacking the Middle with Play-Action Passing
TCU's aggressive defense is highly susceptible to play-action passes, especially if Kansas can establish the run early.
By using play-action, Daniels can manipulate TCU's front seven into biting on run fakes, opening up space for deep crossing routes behind their linebackers. The key for Daniels will be targeting the middle of the field—where TCU’s safeties and linebackers are often caught between run support and pass coverage.
Hitting receivers on post routes, or tight ends on deep overs, will create explosive plays downfield, especially against TCU’s linebackers, who are prone to overcommitting.
3.) Using Designed QB Runs to Manipulate TCU’s Defensive Ends
Daniels’ dual-threat capability can turn TCU’s aggressive pass rush against itself.
By using designed QB runs like the read-option or QB powers, Kansas can manipulate TCU’s defensive ends into making split-second decisions. If the end crashes down on the running back, Daniels has the agility to keep the ball and beat TCU’s defenders on the edge. Conversely, if the defensive end hesitates, the offensive line gets an advantage in sealing the edge or creating running lanes.
This not only neutralizes TCU’s edge rush but forces them to play more conservatively, giving Daniels more freedom to operate both on the ground and through the air.
