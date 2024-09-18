Kansas Football Head Coach Lance Leipold Discusses West Virginia Challenge
Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold spoke highly of West Virginia on Wednesday as the Jayhawks prepare for their upcoming matchup, acknowledging the Mountaineers' resilience and tough schedule.
"A team that’s been through a tough schedule so far. Two rivalry games had a tough one on Saturday," Leipold said, referring to West Virginia's early-season challenges. Despite those setbacks, he’s anticipating a tough contest.
Leipold also highlighted West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene, who he remembered from their matchup two years ago when Greene was just starting to get playing time as a backup.
"Even two years ago or whatever it was when we played them, Greene got a little bit of playing time," Leipold said. "I think they started to feed him in some situations. He’s a talented quarterback who can create plays with his feet."
Leipold also drew parallels between the two teams’ rosters, noting the similar styles of play, especially in the backfield and at the tight end position.
"They’ve got a big back and then they’ve got quick backs. They’ve got some athletic tight ends with great length, and they motion them around like we do. They find ways to get them the ball," Leipold said.
Leipold didn't shy away from offering praise for West Virginia head coach Neal Brown, whom he’s faced in the past during their previous coaching tenures.
"I’ve said it before, Neal Brown is an outstanding coach, I have a lot of respect for him," Leipold said. "I told him when we were both at our former jobs, we had a chance to go against each other. I know he’s an outstanding offensive mind and a very fine head coach, and he’s going to have that team bouncing back—and we intend to do the same."
With both teams coming off tough games, Leipold expects a competitive matchup between two programs eager to rebound.
Kickoff is set for 11:00 A.M. CT on Saturday from Milan Puskar Stadium.
