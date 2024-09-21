Twitter Reacts to Kansas Football's Brutal Meltdown Against West Virginia
Kansas football fans and college football enthusiasts alike took to Twitter in waves after the Jayhawks' crushing 32-28 loss to West Virginia on Saturday.
With Kansas leading 28-17 late in the fourth quarter, it appeared they were on their way to securing their first Big 12 win of the season. Instead, an epic collapse unfolded, and fans on social media had no shortage of reactions.
West Virginia stormed back with two scores in the final minutes, including a touchdown pass from Garrett Greene to Rodney Gallagher III with 37 seconds left, sealing the Mountaineers’ comeback win.
The shocking turn of events followed a nearly hour-long weather delay caused by lightning in Morgantown, further adding to the game’s chaotic finish.
For Kansas fans, the collapse was all too familiar, and Twitter quickly became a sounding board for frustrations.
What They're Saying About Kansas Football ...
With the team now 1-3 overall, Kansas football’s latest meltdown is fueling plenty of online debate as they prepare to face TCU next week.
