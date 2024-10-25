Kansas Football Offensive Line Shines: Ford Jr. and Foster Lead PFF Rankings
Kansas football fans have a lot to celebrate on the offensive line front.
Left guard Michael Ford Jr. and center Bryce Foster earned the top spots in the country for their positions, according to the latest Pro Football Focus (PFF) rankings.
Ford Jr., a senior, has been rock-solid in protecting quarterback Jalon Daniels, racking up a 79.7 overall grade that puts him at the very top for left guards nationwide.
Right alongside him, redshirt junior Bryce Foster pulled in an impressive 80.8 grade, marking him as the best center in the country.
Losing Dominic Puni and Mike Novitsky was expected to be a challenge for KU, but Ford and Foster have more than stepped up, showing the kind of depth and adaptability that makes this offensive line a monster in Lawrence.
