Four Kansas Football Players Invited to 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
Four Kansas football players have been officially invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, set to take place in Indianapolis later this month.
The players who received invitations are as follows—
- Devin Neal, Running Back
- Logan Brown, Offensive Lineman
- Cobee Bryant, Cornerback
- Mello Dotson, Cornerback
These athletes will join 329 college football prospects showcasing their skills to NFL scouts and coaches.
Devin Neal has been a legend for the Jayhawks, averaging nearly 6 yards per carry over the past three years and recording 16 rushing touchdowns in each of the last two seasons. His vision, contact balance, and receiving skills make him a versatile threat in the backfield.
Logan Brown, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive lineman, has been a key protector for the Kansas offense. His size and agility have drawn attention from NFL scouts, and his performance at the Combine will be crucial for his draft prospects.
Cobee Bryant, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound cornerback, has been turning heads with his athleticism and ball-hawking abilities. Named to the Sporting News All-America Second Team and the AP Third Team All-America, Bryant recorded 37 tackles, four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and a forced fumble in 12 games during his senior year.
Mello Dotson, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback, has been a reliable presence in the Kansas secondary. His speed and coverage skills have made him a standout, and his performance at the Combine will be pivotal for his draft stock.
As they head to Indianapolis to compete for their NFL futures, all eyes will be on them as they look to take their game to the next level.