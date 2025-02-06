Kansas Football: QB Jalon Daniels Faces Another Rehab After New Surgery
Kansas football quarterback Jalon Daniels recently had a minor knee procedure, the school announced. The operation was successful, but Daniels will be limited in spring practice as he recovers.
Unfortunately, this marks yet another offseason of injury rehab for the Jayhawks' signal-caller. Daniels has now dealt with injuries in three of the last four spring practices.
Back in 2022, he was limited due to ankle surgery. Last year, a lingering back injury from the 2023 season kept him from full participation.
Despite the injury setbacks, Daniels has proven to be a dynamic playmaker for Kansas. Last season, he completed 57% of his passes for 2,454 yards, throwing 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was also a threat on the ground, rushing for 439 yards while averaging 4.7 yards per carry.
As Kansas prepares for the upcoming season, all eyes will be on Daniels' recovery and his ability to return to full strength. If he can stay healthy, he has the potential to be one of the top quarterbacks in the Big 12.