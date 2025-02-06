KANSAS

Kansas Football: QB Jalon Daniels Faces Another Rehab After New Surgery

Daniels recently underwent successful knee surgery.

Mathey Gibson

Nov 30, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) calls an audible at the line against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) calls an audible at the line against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas football quarterback Jalon Daniels recently had a minor knee procedure, the school announced. The operation was successful, but Daniels will be limited in spring practice as he recovers.

Unfortunately, this marks yet another offseason of injury rehab for the Jayhawks' signal-caller. Daniels has now dealt with injuries in three of the last four spring practices.

Back in 2022, he was limited due to ankle surgery. Last year, a lingering back injury from the 2023 season kept him from full participation.

Despite the injury setbacks, Daniels has proven to be a dynamic playmaker for Kansas. Last season, he completed 57% of his passes for 2,454 yards, throwing 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was also a threat on the ground, rushing for 439 yards while averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

As Kansas prepares for the upcoming season, all eyes will be on Daniels' recovery and his ability to return to full strength. If he can stay healthy, he has the potential to be one of the top quarterbacks in the Big 12.

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

Kansas Basketball Trending for Elite Five-Star Shooting Guard

Kansas Basketball Bounces Back with Blowout Win Over No. 8 Iowa State

What Bill Self Said About Kansas Basketball's Schedule Following Iowa State Victory

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

Home/Football