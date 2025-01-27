Kansas Football Secures Commitment from Elite Four-Star Offensive Lineman
The Kansas Jayhawks added another significant piece to their 2026 recruiting class on Monday, as four-star offensive lineman Kaden Snyder announced his commitment to the program.
Snyder, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle from Salina Central High School in Salina, Kansas, is regarded as one of the top prospects in the state.
Ranked No. 241 nationally by the 247Sports Composite, Snyder chose Kansas over an impressive list of offers, including Arkansas, Kansas State, Duke, and Wisconsin.
Head coach Lance Leipold and his staff have been on a recruiting hot streak, and Snyder’s decision marks another victory for the program as they aim to build on from last year's strong close to the season.
Snyder is the latest in a growing trend of top-tier in-state recruits opting to stay home and play for Kansas, signaling a shift in momentum under Leipold’s leadership.
Snyder’s connection to Kansas solidified during an unofficial visit two weeks ago during the team’s first Junior Day event.
Surrounded by some of the state’s top high school talent, Snyder had the opportunity to meet with the coaching staff and get an inside look at the Jayhawks’ football program. The visit left a strong impression, ultimately leading to his commitment.
Snyder’s commitment is part of a broader effort by Kansas to secure top in-state talent and bolster its roster with high-caliber recruits.
With Snyder joining the fold, the Jayhawks’ 2026 recruiting class continues to climb in the rankings.