Kansas Football Shocks No. 17 Iowa State with 45-36 Victory

The straw that broke the camel's back has finally snapped, and the Jayhawks have secured a huge victory at home.

Mathey Gibson

Nov 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks huddle during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Kansas football stunned No. 17 Iowa State with a 45-36 victory on Saturday in Kansas City, pulling off an incredible upset. Despite entering the game with a 2-6 record, the Jayhawks (3-6) held firm and weathered a late rally from the Cyclones (7-2) to claim the win.

The Jayhawks took control early, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter to lead 14-7. By halftime, Kansas had built a commanding 31-13 lead, thanks to a field goal and a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter. In the third, Kansas extended its advantage to 38-13 after a 10-yard rushing touchdown.

Iowa State surged back in the fourth quarter, with a quick touchdown drive cutting the lead to 38-28. But Kansas responded with a key interception return for a touchdown, pushing the lead back to 45-28 with just under six minutes remaining.

Iowa State answered with another touchdown and a two-point conversion, making it 45-36 with 2:41 left. But the Jayhawks’ defense held strong, running out the clock to seal the victory and secure one of the biggest wins in recent program history.

