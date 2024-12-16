Kansas Football Star Mello Dotson Secures AP Third Team All-American Spot
Kansas senior cornerback Mello Dotson capped off an incredible season by earning his second All-America honor on Monday.
The Associated Press named Dotson to its Third Team All-America list, adding to his earlier selection as a Walter Camp Second Team All-American on Dec. 12.
Dotson’s recognition is a big moment for Kansas football.
He’s the first Jayhawk to earn All-America honors since linebacker Joe Dineen Jr. in 2018. Even more impressive, Dotson joins an exclusive group as only the 13th Kansas player to be named an All-American multiple times.
His selection marks the 25th All-America honor in program history.
This season, Dotson proved to be one of the best cornerbacks in the country.
He led the Big 12 Conference with five interceptions, a number that tied for third nationally among cornerbacks. Two of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns, which tied him for the most in the country.
He also tallied 49 tackles and 12 pass deflections, consistently making life difficult for opposing offenses.
Dotson’s career numbers are even more impressive.
Over his time at Kansas, he racked up 12 interceptions, 177 tackles, and 37 passes defended. He also set a school record with four interceptions returned for touchdowns—truly a game-changer every time he was on the field.
His senior year was full of highlights.
Dotson earned First Team All-Big 12 honors and was an Honorable Mention for Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. One standout moment came against No. 17 Iowa State, where he returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown.
That game earned him Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week and Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Defensive Back of the Week honors.
Dotson wasn’t the only star cornerback for Kansas this season.
His teammate, Cobee Bryant, was named a Second Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association on Dec. 13.