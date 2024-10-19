KANSAS

Live Updates: Kansas Football Battles Houston in Big 12 Matchup

Kansas City sees a showdown between the Jayhawks and Cougars as both teams, facing struggles, battle it out on the field

Sep 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (20) dives with the ball as Houston Cougars defensive back Gervarrius Owens (2) attempts to make a tackle during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Kansas football will look to secure its first Big 12 Conference victory of the season on Saturday as they face Houston at home.

The Jayhawks (1-5, 0-3 Big 12) are aiming to break a five-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Cougars (2-4, 1-2) enter the matchup coming off a bye week, just like KU.

Live Updates:

  • 3:00 P.M: Jalon Daniels pass complete to Quentin Skinner for 48 yds for a TD. Kansas 14, Houston 0.
  • 2:45 P.M: Jalon Daniels pass complete to Jared Casey for 2 yds for a TD. Kansas 7, Houston 0.

Pregame:

  • Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT

How to Watch Kansas vs. Houston

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
  • Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN+

