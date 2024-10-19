Live Updates: Kansas Football Battles Houston in Big 12 Matchup
Kansas City sees a showdown between the Jayhawks and Cougars as both teams, facing struggles, battle it out on the field
Kansas football will look to secure its first Big 12 Conference victory of the season on Saturday as they face Houston at home.
The Jayhawks (1-5, 0-3 Big 12) are aiming to break a five-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Cougars (2-4, 1-2) enter the matchup coming off a bye week, just like KU.
Live Updates:
- 3:00 P.M: Jalon Daniels pass complete to Quentin Skinner for 48 yds for a TD. Kansas 14, Houston 0.
- 2:45 P.M: Jalon Daniels pass complete to Jared Casey for 2 yds for a TD. Kansas 7, Houston 0.
Pregame:
- Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT
How to Watch Kansas vs. Houston
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
- Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN+
