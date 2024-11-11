KANSAS

Kansas Football vs. No. 18 Colorado: Game Time and TV announced

On November 23, the Coach Prime show rolls into Kansas City.

Mathey Gibson

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas Jayhawks are set for a high-stakes Big 12 clash against the Colorado Buffaloes on November 23, with a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX.

Who doesn’t have an opinion on Deion Sanders? Love him or not, Coach Prime has made Colorado a force to be reckoned with. Sanders is polarizing, drawing both admiration and criticism, but there’s no doubt he’s made his mark.

For the Jayhawks, who will be coming off a tough game against No. 7 BYU, this showdown is a chance to make a statement as they push for bowl eligibility.

Though this season hasn’t fully met Kansas's expectations, a win here would be monumental. Three consecutive AP Top-25 wins, including last week’s upset over No. 17 Iowa State, could turn their season into something unexpectedly great in the Big 12.

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

WATCH: KJ Adams Electrifies Crowd as Kansas Leads North Carolina

Instant Analysis: No. 1 Kansas Basketball Survives 92-89 Scare from North Carolina

WATCH: Kansas' Rylan Griffen Elevates for Huge Block Against North Carolina

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Home/Football