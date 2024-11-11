Kansas Football vs. No. 18 Colorado: Game Time and TV announced
The Kansas Jayhawks are set for a high-stakes Big 12 clash against the Colorado Buffaloes on November 23, with a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX.
Who doesn’t have an opinion on Deion Sanders? Love him or not, Coach Prime has made Colorado a force to be reckoned with. Sanders is polarizing, drawing both admiration and criticism, but there’s no doubt he’s made his mark.
For the Jayhawks, who will be coming off a tough game against No. 7 BYU, this showdown is a chance to make a statement as they push for bowl eligibility.
Though this season hasn’t fully met Kansas's expectations, a win here would be monumental. Three consecutive AP Top-25 wins, including last week’s upset over No. 17 Iowa State, could turn their season into something unexpectedly great in the Big 12.