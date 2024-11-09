KANSAS

Kansas Football vs. No. 19 Iowa State: How to Watch

On Saturday, the Jayhawks will face off against the highly ranked Cyclones at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mathey Gibson

Oct 26, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) scrambles during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) scrambles during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
The No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) are hitting the road to take on the Kansas Jayhawks (2-6, 1-4) this Saturday. Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch: Kansas Jayhawks vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
How to Watch: FS1
Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
Teams: Kansas Jayhawks (2-6) vs. No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones (7-1)

Kansas has had its challenges, particularly with passing efficiency and defensive stops.

Still, the Jayhawks’ offense shows promise, excelling in third-down conversions and managing the line of scrimmage well enough to stay competitive. They’re long overdue for a breakthrough, and this game offers a fresh chance to turn the tide.

