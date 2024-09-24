Kansas Football vs. TCU: Will Hurricane Helene Bring Rain to the Game?
A look at the weather report for the Kansas vs. TCU game and whether or not rain could play a factor on Saturday.
Hurricane Helene is forecasted to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Thursday, with the primary impact zones being Florida, southern Alabama, and Georgia. The storm is expected to bring intense winds, heavy rainfall, and possible flash flooding. Residents in these areas should prepare for significant weather disruptions and stay updated with local authorities for evacuation orders and safety guidelines.
For the Kansas vs. TCU game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, Sept. 28, Helene is not expected to impact the region. However, there is a 21% chance of rain at kickoff due to local weather patterns. Fans attending the game at GEHA Field should keep an eye on the local forecast, but the storm's effects will remain mostly confined to the southeastern U.S.
KU Football vs. TCU Game Details:
- Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28
- Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
- TV: ESPN+
- Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network; WHB (810) in Kansas City; Wichita 92.3
