Kansas Football vs. TCU: Three Keys to the Game
As Kansas aims to break a three-game losing streak, the Jayhawks have a solid opportunity against the TCU Horned Frogs.
Both teams are looking for their first Big 12 win, and with Kansas playing its first conference home game at GEHA Field in Arrowhead Stadium, the atmosphere adds an extra layer of excitement.
Here are the three keys that will likely determine the outcome of the matchup.
1. Establish the Run Game
Kansas’ offensive strength lies in its run game, and this is a week where that advantage must be fully exploited. Senior running back Devin Neal has been the offensive standout, averaging 111 rushing yards per game. With TCU’s defense ranked 110th in rushing defense, giving up an average of 216 yards per game on the ground, this is a golden opportunity for Neal, along with fellow back Daniel Hishaw Jr. and quarterback Jalon Daniels, to have a massive impact.
If Kansas can control the clock with a strong running attack, they will not only tire out the TCU defense but also limit TCU’s explosive passing game from getting into a rhythm. Look for the Jayhawks to pound the ball early and often to set the tone.
2. Force Turnovers
Both Kansas and TCU have struggled with turnovers this season, but it’s Kansas that has the bigger opportunity to capitalize on TCU's mistakes. The Horned Frogs turned the ball over five times in last week’s blowout loss to SMU, and Kansas needs to replicate that defensive pressure.
The Jayhawks' defense, led by cornerbacks Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson, must create chaos in the passing game and force TCU quarterback Josh Hoover into making errant throws. Additionally, Kansas must clean up their own mistakes, as they’ve turned the ball over multiple times in every game this season.
Winning the turnover battle will be crucial in such a close matchup.
3. Jalon Daniels Needs to Shine
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has had an up-and-down season, but last week he showed flashes of his 2022 form. Against TCU, Daniels must take another step forward and deliver a complete performance. The Horned Frogs' defense has been vulnerable, giving up a combined 101 points in their last two games.
For Kansas to succeed, Daniels needs to take care of the ball and make key throws when necessary. His ability to stay composed and keep the offense moving, especially in the red zone, will be pivotal.
If Daniels can avoid turnovers and find a rhythm, the Jayhawks should be in a strong position to come away with the win.
Gibson's Final Thoughts
Kansas is favored by 2 points and has the advantage of playing in front of what is likely to be a strong home crowd at Arrowhead. With TCU’s inconsistent play, particularly on defense, Kansas has a real chance to end their losing skid.
If they can establish the run, force turnovers, and get a solid performance from Daniels, expect Kansas to pull out a much-needed victory in a high-scoring affair.
Prediction: Kansas 34, TCU 30
