Kansas Football Nabs Commitment From 3-Star Recruit Kevin Sullivan
Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks continued the program's recruiting success on Thursday.
Rockhurst High School (MO) tight end Kevin Sullivan officially committed to KU, giving the staff another big win on the recruiting trail.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound 3-star recruit picked the Jayhawks over more than 15 Power 4 offers.
Sullivan made his way to Lawrence for a game last fall and returned to campus the weekend of May 30.
He followed that visit with a trip to Iowa State, but ultimately decided KU was the right fit.
According to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, Sullivan is the No. 1,049 overall player, No. 53 tight end, and No. 10 player in Missouri in the 2026 class.
He becomes the second tight end in KU’s 2026 group, joining fellow local product Jack Utz.
Sullivan is a red-zone threat who brings size and upside as a blocker.
The Jayhawks are also in the mix for top-ranked in-state recruit Ian Premer, who would take the tight end room to another level if he commits. Kansas continues to emphasize local recruiting to keep top Midwest talent close to home.
With 17 commits now on board in 2026, Leipold is assembling an all-time recruiting class in Lawrence.