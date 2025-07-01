KANSAS

Kansas Football Reveals Attendees for 2025 Big 12 Media Days

Kansas will send four of its top players to represent the Jayhawks at the upcoming Big 12 Media Days next week.

Oct 28, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold gestures on field against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas Jayhawks will be well-represented when Big 12 Media Days kick off on July 8 and 9 at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks are sending four student-athletes to this year’s event — quarterback Jalon Daniels, center Bryce Foster, defensive end Dean Miller, and defensive tackle D.J. Withers.

Daniels, the Jayhawks' starting signal-caller, is making his fourth straight appearance. He is one of 12 quarterbacks attending the event throughout the conference.

Joining Daniels is Foster, KU’s top 2026 NFL Draft prospect. The former Texas A&M lineman was the only Jayhawk to appear on Pro Football Focus' big board, and it will be his first time representing KU at the event.

Miller is another first-time attendee after a breakout season in which he led the team with 6.0 sacks.

Rounding out the group is interior lineman Withers, KU's top presence in the trenches.

With Daniels back and new voices like Foster and Miller stepping forward, Kansas' representatives will look to make their case as a true contender in a potential bounce-back campaign.

The two-day event will be broadcast on ESPNU and ESPN+, with some portions airing on ESPN2.

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

