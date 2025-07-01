Kansas Football Reveals Attendees for 2025 Big 12 Media Days
The Kansas Jayhawks will be well-represented when Big 12 Media Days kick off on July 8 and 9 at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks are sending four student-athletes to this year’s event — quarterback Jalon Daniels, center Bryce Foster, defensive end Dean Miller, and defensive tackle D.J. Withers.
Daniels, the Jayhawks' starting signal-caller, is making his fourth straight appearance. He is one of 12 quarterbacks attending the event throughout the conference.
Joining Daniels is Foster, KU’s top 2026 NFL Draft prospect. The former Texas A&M lineman was the only Jayhawk to appear on Pro Football Focus' big board, and it will be his first time representing KU at the event.
Miller is another first-time attendee after a breakout season in which he led the team with 6.0 sacks.
Rounding out the group is interior lineman Withers, KU's top presence in the trenches.
With Daniels back and new voices like Foster and Miller stepping forward, Kansas' representatives will look to make their case as a true contender in a potential bounce-back campaign.
The two-day event will be broadcast on ESPNU and ESPN+, with some portions airing on ESPN2.