Kansas Lineman Featured Among Top Prospects on PFF’s 2026 Big Board
The Kansas Jayhawks had two players drafted last month in the NFL Draft, and a flurry of former players signed UDFA deals as well.
While it appears that Lance Leipold’s 2025 squad does not possess as much pro potential, one Jayhawk in particular is catching the eyes of draft scouts.
In Pro Football Focus' most recent 2026 NFL Draft Board, Kansas center Bryce Foster landed No. 134 among all prospects.
After transferring from Texas A&M in 2023, Foster quickly transformed into a star for the Jayhawks in the trenches last season.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, the Texas native is an absolute unit who earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team last year.
Now that Bryce Cabeldue and Logan Brown are off to the NFL, Foster is the pillar of what could be a very talented offensive line.
Although he was the only Jayhawk recognized on the big board, Foster may not be the only player with NFL potential. Leipold and Co. have enjoyed previous success developing lesser-known prospects.
With another strong season, Foster will likely find himself in the NFL next year.