Kansas Looks to End Deion Sanders' Colorado Fantasy After No. 6 BYU Upset
It’s been a wild ride for Kansas football, and after their 17-13 upset over No. 6 BYU on Saturday, the Jayhawks look poised to deliver another shocking blow to the playoff race.
This time, it’s Deion Sanders and his No. 17 Colorado Buffaloes for Kansas to go after as it tries to make history.
Kansas is on a roll right now. Back-to-back wins over ranked opponents for the first time in program history, including last week’s victory over No. 17 Iowa State, have solidified the Jayhawks as a serious underdog threat.
With the team’s newfound confidence and a record-breaking performance in Provo, they now have a golden opportunity to spoil Colorado’s dream season.
Deion Sanders has garnered a ton of attention in his second year as head coach at Colorado, and for good reason. His flashy persona and the hype surrounding his program have brought the Buffaloes into the national spotlight and rankings. And then a funny thing happened along the way.
Coach Prime's team got really, really good.
There’s no question that the Jayhawks have their hands full. Colorado’s dynamic duo — quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter Jr. — is one of the most electrifying in college football this season.
To pull off the upset, Kansas will need to execute a game plan that slows these two down and disrupts Colorado’s offense.
Sanders has proven he can do it all at quarterback — he’s got a rocket arm, solid mobility, and excellent field vision.
To slow him down, Kansas’ defense needs to generate consistent pressure on him without leaving gaps in coverage. Shedeur is great at finding open receivers, but he’s not quite as dangerous on the run as some dual-threat quarterbacks.
Kansas will likely consider doubling Hunter when he’s lined up as a wide receiver. They’ll want to disrupt his routes at the line of scrimmage, not allowing him to get a clean release or run free down the field. They're in a good spot to do that with Mello Dotson and Cobee Bryant in the fold.
But let’s be honest — the Jayhawks won't be intimidated.
After taking down BYU, Kansas has nothing to lose, and that makes it even more dangerous. This is no longer an underdog type of team. It's one on a roll at the right time.
Don’t sleep on the Jayhawks, folks.