Kansas Running Back Looks Jacked in Jayhawks’ Training Camp
The Kansas Jayhawks opened fall camp on Thursday, and several encouraging signs began to surface.
Among the most notable was the presence of Daniel Hishaw Jr., who appears to be in peak physical condition, as evidenced by a recently shared photo on X.
The longtime KU running back looks stronger than ever as he gears up for his final collegiate season.
Hishaw could be poised for a massive year in 2025 under first-year offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski.
He averaged a career-high 5.8 yards per carry a season ago but played second fiddle to superstar tailback Devin Neal.
Neal, the program’s all-time leading rusher and former teammate of Hishaw’s, voiced his support later today on social media:
With Neal out of the picture, Hishaw and Iowa transfer Leshon Williams are expected to split carries at the beginning of the season. The backfield tandem could be one of the best one-two punches in the Big 12.
The key to Hishaw’s success will be his ability to remain healthy.
Injuries have plagued his college career, including a season-ending setback midway through the 2022 campaign and a four-game absence last season.
If he can stay on the field and continue to pump in the weight room, Hishaw’s full potential may finally be unlocked in 2025.