Kansas Shocks No. 7 BYU on the Road in Epic College Football Upset
They did it, folks.
The Kansas Jayhawks went into Provo and stunned the No. 7 BYU Cougars 17-13, pulling off an upset that no one saw coming and halting BYU’s playoff hopes in their tracks.
In a game that will go down as one of the season’s biggest surprises, Kansas played fearlessly from start to finish.
Running back Devin Neal took center stage, leading the Jayhawks’ offense with 14 carries for 52 yards and two crucial touchdowns. Neal’s steady, determined running wore down the Cougar defense and secured critical points for Kansas when they needed it most.
But it wasn’t just Neal who shined.
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels delivered a composed performance, keeping the chains moving and setting up key scoring opportunities.
The Kansas defense, meanwhile, delivered one of its best performances of the year. They succeeded in containing BYU’s explosive offense, which had previously been one of the most productive in college football.
The Jayhawks managed to stifle BYU’s run game and consistently pressured their quarterback, forcing rushed throws and key mistakes that helped Kansas maintain control.
The Provo crowd, loud and confident at kickoff, was stunned into silence as Kansas took control in the second half, methodically working their way down the field and refusing to let up.
As ESPN’s Lee Corso would say, “Not so fast, my friend!” Kansas had other plans, and BYU’s playoff dreams suddenly look far more uncertain.