Kansas Star Cobee Bryant’s Draft Stock Soars in Latest NFL Mock Draft

The Alabama native and Kansas' lockdown cornerback is projected to go quite high in the draft.

Mathey Gibson

Kansas junior cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) looks towards players during Thursday's practice.
Kansas junior cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) looks towards players during Thursday's practice. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Kansas football cornerback Cobee Bryant is making some noise as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, and the latest mock draft from NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has the former Jayhawk landing at No. 61 overall in the second round, headed to the Washington Commanders.

Bryant’s impressive play in the Big 12 has caught the attention of scouts, with his physicality, ball skills, and ability to lock down top receivers all standing out.

With an innate ability to shut down passing lanes and create turnovers, Bryant has the potential to make an immediate impact in the NFL.

Over his four seasons at Kansas, Cobee Bryant racked up 13 interceptions, 22 passes defended, and 128 total tackles. He also earned prestigious honors, including being named to the AFCA Coaches Second Team All-America and The Sporting News Second Team All-American in 2024.

For the Commanders, who are looking to improve their defense, Bryant would be a valuable addition to their secondary.

His combination of athleticism and football IQ would fit well into Washington’s defensive plans, giving them a young, promising cornerback to build around under Dan Quinn.

If Bryant hears his name called in the second round, it would be a big moment for both him and Kansas football.

MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

