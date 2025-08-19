Kansas ‘Swiss Army Knife’ Defensive Back Could Be Key Piece in 2025 Defense
The Jayhawks' defense is adjusting after the departure of two stars in the secondary.
Cobee Bryant, an All-American in 2024, recorded 37 tackles and interceptions combined while holding opposing quarterbacks to a 55.6% completion rate.
Fellow All-American Mello Dotson led the Big 12 with five interceptions, adding 49 tackles and seven pass breakups while allowing just 57.4% completions into his coverage.
Both were cornerstones of KU’s rise, and both are now pursuing professional careers after signing undrafted free-agent deals (Bryant with the Atlanta Falcons and Dotson with the Las Vegas Raiders). Their exits left a major hole in the secondary, forcing the Jayhawks to find answers fast
.That’s where Gibbs comes in.
Kansas turned to the portal to replenish its depth, adding experienced players like DJ Graham II and Gibbs, while younger talents Jalen Todd, Austin Alexander, and Jameel Croft round out the rotation.
But Gibbs brings something that sets him apart from all of the other cornerbacks: Versatility.
He lined up primarily at nickel during his season at Georgia Tech, but before that, he earned freshman All-American honors at Rhode Island while playing outside corner. That adaptability gives KU a “Swiss army knife,” as position coach Brandon Shelby described.
“He gives us that versatility that you need,” Shelby said.
Defensive coordinator D.K. McDonald noted the staff had been targeting another DB all spring, but Gibbs impressed them on film and even more once he arrived on campus. His work ethic has already stood out in Lawrence by the way he acts and the way he studies film.
“He lives in the film room, and that’s what gives him a chance,” Shelby said. “He asks great questions, he takes great notes. Every once in a while at night time I go through their notebooks -- he takes great notes and I expect to see that translate on Saturday.”
Kansas doesn’t need Gibbs to immediately replicate what Bryant and Dotson did last season (although we wouldn't complain if we did). What it needs is a steady, versatile defender who can stabilize a reshaped secondary and give the Jayhawks flexibility against Big 12 passing attacks.
And his versatility could very well make him the hidden gem in Kansas’ defense in 2025. “Having experience playing nickel and corner, just being a versatile player, just doing whatever my team needs me to do,” Gibbs said. “That’s why I’m here, that’s what I’m called to do.”