Kansas vs. TCU Betting Preview: Latest Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 5
Kansas Jayhawks Football vs. TCU Horned Frogs Football
The Kansas Jayhawks and TCU Horned Frogs are set to clash in a Week 5 college football showdown on Saturday, Sept. 28, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Both teams are eager to rebound after tough losses in Week 4, with TCU falling to SMU in a high-scoring affair, 66-42, and Kansas narrowly losing to West Virginia, 32-28.
Betting Odds and Lines
Kansas enters this matchup as a slight 1.5-point favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. The Jayhawks are listed at -125 on the moneyline, while TCU is at +105. The over/under for the game is set at 59.5 points, indicating oddsmakers expect a competitive and high-scoring game.
Betting Trends and Analysis
- Kansas (1-3, 0-1 Big 12): The Jayhawks have struggled against the spread (ATS) this season, holding a 1-4 ATS record. Despite this inconsistency, Kansas will look to capitalize on TCU's recent struggles and defend their narrow favorite status. Kansas' offensive potential makes them a viable pick in this matchup, but defensive improvements will be necessary to keep TCU in check.
- TCU (2-2, 0-1 Big 12): The Horned Frogs face some headwinds, having gone 0-5 ATS in their last five games. While TCU holds a strong 10-1 straight-up (SU) record against Kansas historically, their recent road performance (0-6 ATS) has raised concerns. TCU’s defense, which gave up 66 points to SMU last week, will need significant adjustments to compete with Kansas' offensive threats.
Prediction: Kansas 35, TCU 31
- This matchup promises to be close, with both teams capable of putting up points. Kansas has the slight edge in this game, as TCU's defensive struggles and road woes could provide an opportunity for the Jayhawks to pull out a victory. Expect a high-scoring affair, with the over/under set at 59.5 points, and Kansas covering the narrow 1.5-point spread.
Best Bets
- Kansas -1.5: With TCU's ongoing issues against the spread and on the road, Kansas could cover the 1.5-point spread, especially if they can exploit the Horned Frogs’ defensive vulnerabilities.
- Over 59.5 points: Given both teams' recent high-scoring games, the over looks like a strong play. Kansas and TCU both have offenses capable of lighting up the scoreboard, while defensive lapses could result in another shootout.
Game Information
- Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 28; 2:30 p.m. CT
- Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium; Kansas City, Mo.
- TV: ESPN+
As both teams aim to get back on track in Big 12 play, this Week 5 showdown has all the makings of an exciting contest with plenty of betting action. Kansas will look to leverage home-field advantage at Arrowhead Stadium and come away with a critical conference win.
