Kansas Football Falls to TCU in Controversial 38-27 Loss, Drops to 1-3
Kansas Jayhawks dropped to 1-3 on the season after a controversial 38-27 loss to TCU at Arrowhead Stadium, a game filled with critical officiating decisions and missed opportunities. Despite forcing four turnovers, the Jayhawks couldn't capitalize on TCU's mistakes, falling to a Horned Frogs team that improved to 3-2.
TCU wide receiver Jack Bech was a standout, hauling in 10 receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns, including a pivotal score late in the second quarter. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels struggled, completing 15-of-34 passes for 179 yards and one touchdown, while the Jayhawks' rushing attack provided some spark with Daniel Hishaw Jr. (85 yards, one touchdown) and Devin Neal (70 yards, one touchdown).
Kansas’ defense had bright moments with interceptions by O.J. Burroughs and Melo Dotson, but TCU's ability to make timely plays and a controversial punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter tipped the scales in the Horned Frogs' favor.
Key Moments:
- First Quarter: Kansas opened the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to Luke Grimm, but TCU quickly responded with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Josh Hoover to Jack Bech. Kansas regained the lead late in the quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run from Devin Neal, finishing the first quarter ahead 14-7.
- Second Quarter: TCU tied the game on a 2-yard touchdown run from Cam Cook, and Kansas briefly retook the lead with a 24-yard field goal. However, TCU seized momentum just before halftime with Bech’s second touchdown, giving the Horned Frogs a 21-17 lead.
- Third Quarter: After a Kansas touchdown from Daniel Hishaw Jr. gave the Jayhawks a 24-21 lead, a controversial 89-yard punt return by J.P. Richardson swung the game back in TCU’s favor. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold was furious on the sidelines, believing there were multiple missed block-in-the-back penalties on the play, but the score stood, and TCU ended the quarter ahead 28-24.
- Fourth Quarter: Kansas kicker Jacob Tabor hit a 41-yard field goal to pull the Jayhawks within one point, but TCU answered with a 29-yard field goal and a late touchdown to extend their lead to 38-27. Kansas was unable to recover in the final minutes.
Despite forcing four turnovers, including two interceptions by Hoover, Kansas was unable to fully take advantage of TCU’s mistakes. The controversial officiating, especially on the punt return touchdown, proved to be a key turning point in the game.
With the loss, Kansas drops to 1-3 on the season, while TCU improves to 3-2. Kansas will need to regroup quickly as they continue their conference schedule, while TCU looks to build on their momentum.
