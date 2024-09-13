Kansas vs. UNLV Betting Preview: Updated Odds, Spread, and Prediction
Kansas vs UNLV Preview
The Kansas Jayhawks return to Children’s Mercy Park for their second home game of the 2024 college football season, facing off against the UNLV Rebels on Friday night.
After a tough road loss to Illinois, the Jayhawks are eager to get back on track, especially before Big 12 play kicks off next week against West Virginia.
Kansas previously beat UNLV in the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl, but both teams come into this matchup with something to prove.
What's The Bottom Line?
The Jayhawks are seeking redemption after their recent slip-up, while the Rebels are riding high off a 72-14 win against FCS opponent Utah Tech. UNLV, however, struggled against higher-caliber competition last season, allowing 31 points to Fresno State, 37 to San Jose State, and 44 to Boise State.
Advanced metrics initially pegged Kansas as a 16- to 17-point favorite, but the spread has since shifted to nine points. This adjustment comes after the Jayhawks’ loss and the Rebels’ win, which some see as an overreaction.
Nonetheless, Kansas remains favored to win, and they’ll need to clean up their mistakes from the Illinois game to do so convincingly.
Kansas vs UNLV Odds & Betting Trends:
- Kansas vs. UNLV spread: Kansas -9
- Kansas vs. UNLV over/under: 57.5 points
- Kansas vs. UNLV money line: Kansas -350, UNLV +272
- Kansas: 0-2 ATS this season
- UNLV: 2-0 ATS this season
The under has hit in both of Kansas' games this season, and UNLV’s defense, though inconsistent, will need to tighten up if they want to keep it competitive.
Kansas vs UNLV Prediction:
Kansas covers the spread, and the under hits. With the Jayhawks aiming to make a statement before conference play and the Rebels unlikely to match up well defensively, expect Kansas to control the pace.
Final score prediction: Kansas 31, UNLV 17.
Kansas On Sports Illustrated
Kansas Football Opens as Slight Favorite versus UNLV
Kansas Jayhawks Target Five-Star Recruit AJ Dybantsa: Latest Recruitment Updates