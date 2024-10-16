Kansas vs. Houston: Who Will Win? Betting Odds and Prediction for October 19, 2024
The Jayhawks continue to face major struggles. Can they bounce back against the Cougars? Here’s what you need to know.
In this story:
The Kansas Jayhawks (1-5) will host the Houston Cougars (2-4) on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 PM.
This Big 12 matchup has caught the attention of bettors as both teams aim to turn their seasons around.
Kansas vs. Houston Betting Overview:
- Opening Line: Kansas -8.5
- Over/Under Total: 46.5
- Current Consensus Line: Kansas -6.5
- Moneyline: Kansas -225, Houston +180
Recent Form and Trends for Kansas vs. Houston:
- Kansas Jayhawks: After a hard-fought 35-31 loss to Arizona State, Kansas will be looking to bounce back in front of their home crowd. Despite their 1-5 record, the Jayhawks have shown resilience in games, keeping them competitive. However, they have struggled defensively, which could be a factor against a Houston team that has a potent offense.
- Houston Cougars: Coming off a 30-19 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs, Houston will head into this matchup with confidence. The Cougars have shown the ability to beat solid competition, and their defense will need to continue its strong play to compete against Kansas' dynamic offense.
Betting Prediction for Kansas vs. Houston
- Pick ATS (Against the Spread): Houston (+6.5) - With Kansas struggling to cover the spread in recent games and Houston coming off a solid win, the Cougars are expected to keep this one closer than expected. Look for Houston to at least cover the +6.5 spread.
- Pick OU (Over/Under): Under 47 - Both teams have been inconsistent offensively this season. With Kansas' defense showing vulnerabilities and Houston's ability to control the pace, expect the game to go under the total of 47 points.
Final Score Prediction:
Houston 21, Kansas 20
This promises to be a closely contested game, and while Kansas will be favored, Houston's recent form and the Jayhawks' defensive struggles suggest this matchup could be tighter than expected.
Keep an eye on the line movement and be cautious with your bets as this could go either way.
Kansas Jayhawks on Sports Illustrated
Published