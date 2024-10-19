Kansas vs. Houston: Last-Minute Betting Odds and Predictions for Big 12 Clash
The Kansas Jayhawks are set for a big moment this Saturday as they take the field at Arrowhead Stadium to face the Houston Cougars, marking their first matchup as Big 12 rivals.
While Kansas is off to a rocky 1-5 start, and Houston sits at 2-4, this game offers an opportunity for the Jayhawks to turn things around on their home turf.
Quarterback Jalon Daniels has struggled this season, and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has faced criticism for the offense’s lack of spark. On defense, Brian Borland's unit has had its share of difficulties. But playing at Arrowhead gives Kansas a distinct advantage, and it’s a stage where they could flip the script.
My pick? I’m backing Kansas to cover the spread. Despite their record, the Jayhawks have a solid offensive line and have been steady in the ground game. Expect them to make the most of their home-field edge.
Houston vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, and Lines
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
Kansas Odds
- Spread: -5 (-108)
- Total: 46 (-108o / -112u)
- Moneyline: -192
Houston Odds
- Spread: +5 (-112)
- Total: 46 (-108o / -112u)
- Moneyline: +160
Kansas may be struggling, but with their reliable offensive line and solid rushing game, I'm picking the Jayhawks on all fronts. Look for them to make the most of their Arrowhead advantage this Saturday.