Kansas vs. Houston Game Info: Time, TV, and Streaming Details

On Saturday, the Cougars and Jayhawks will clash at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sep 28, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold celebrates on field after scoring against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas Jayhawks are gearing up for their second game at Arrowhead Stadium this Saturday, where they'll take on the Houston Cougars.

This matchup marks the first meeting between the two teams as Big 12 Conference rivals.

Kansas enters the game with a 1-5 record, while Houston stands at 2-4. Both teams have had their struggles, with Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels facing challenges this season. Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and defensive coordinator Brian Borland have also been under scrutiny for the Jayhawks' underwhelming performances.

With the home-field advantage at Arrowhead, Kansas will look to turn things around and capitalize on the energy of the crowd.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Houston

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
  • Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN+

