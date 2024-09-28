Kansas vs. TCU Betting Notebook: Newest Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 5
The Kansas Jayhawks will be looking to turn their season around as they face the TCU Horned Frogs in an important Big 12 matchup. Kansas, sitting at 1-3 overall, enters this game as a 2-point favorite despite their struggles both straight up and against the spread. TCU, at 2-2 overall, has also failed to cover the spread this season, setting up a contest between two teams searching for consistency.
Betting Breakdown
- Point Spread: Kansas -2 (-110), TCU +2 (-110)
- Moneyline: Kansas -125, TCU +105
- Total (Over/Under): 59 points
The Jayhawks have struggled to meet oddsmakers' expectations this season, going 0-3-0 against the spread, while the Horned Frogs have compiled a 0-4-0 record against the spread. Kansas has been favored by 2 points or more twice this season, but failed to cover both times. Despite the spread challenges, Kansas remains a slight favorite in this game.
Kansas Aims for a Bounce Back
With a disappointing 1-3 record, Kansas will look to put their early-season woes behind them and notch a much-needed win. Although their record is underwhelming, the Jayhawks have shown some offensive potential. However, their inability to close games and defensive lapses have hurt their chances of covering the spread.
Kansas has only seen one of its games hit the over so far this season, but with the total set at 59 points, the oddsmakers are expecting a potential shootout. The Jayhawks need to sharpen their play on both sides of the ball to secure the win and cover the spread for the first time this season.
TCU Searches for Consistency
The Horned Frogs come into this matchup with a 2-2 record but have failed to cover in all four of their games this season. Despite this, TCU has been involved in high-scoring contests, with three of their four games going over the point total. Their offense has shown flashes of explosiveness, but like Kansas, they’ve struggled defensively.
TCU’s ability to keep up with Kansas offensively will be crucial in this matchup. The Frogs have been more effective at scoring than stopping opponents, making them a dangerous underdog, especially against a Kansas team that has struggled to live up to expectations.
Key Matchup Factors
- Kansas’ Offense vs. TCU’s Defense: Kansas has potential on offense but needs to limit mistakes and capitalize in the red zone. TCU’s defense has allowed points in bunches this season, so the Jayhawks will need to take advantage of any opportunities.
- TCU’s Offensive Consistency: The Horned Frogs have shown they can score, but they need to find consistency if they hope to keep pace with Kansas. Look for TCU to exploit any lapses in the Jayhawks’ defense.
Betting Picks
- Against the Spread (ATS): TCU (+2). Given both teams’ struggles against the spread, TCU offers value as a 2-point underdog. Kansas hasn’t shown it can cover as a favorite, making the Horned Frogs an appealing pick.
- Over/Under: Over (59.5). With both teams' defenses giving up points and TCU’s tendency to play in high-scoring games, the over is a strong option in this matchup.
Final Prediction
In what should be a competitive game, expect a close, high-scoring contest between Kansas and TCU. The prediction is a narrow 35-32 victory for Kansas, with the Jayhawks edging out the win but potentially failing to cover the spread once again.
The Bottom Line
Both Kansas and TCU have struggled this season, especially against the spread, making this matchup difficult to predict. TCU provides value as a slight underdog, and the over on 59.5 points looks promising given both teams’ defensive vulnerabilities. Expect a tightly contested game that could go down to the wire, with Kansas barely coming out on top.
Kansas On Sports Illustrated
Three Reasons Flory Bidunga is a Game-Changer for Kansas Basketball
Kansas Basketball Gaining Momentum with Top 2025 Five-Star Prospect
Top Kansas Target AJ Dybantsa Remains No. 1 Recruit in 2025 Class
Kansas Recruiting: Will Five-Star Forward Koa Peat Consider the Jayhawks?