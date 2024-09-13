Kansas vs. UNLV Betting Preview: Final Tips, Odds, and Top Picks
Kansas vs. UNLV Betting Odds
The Kansas Jayhawks return to Children’s Mercy Park for their second home game of the 2024 season, taking on the UNLV Rebels this Friday night.
Coming off a road loss to Illinois, Kansas is looking to bounce back in a matchup against a UNLV team they beat in last year’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
With Kansas favored to win by 9 points, this game is shaping up to be a key betting opportunity. Here’s a breakdown of the betting odds and final tips for placing successful bets on this matchup.
Spread: Kansas -9
Over/Under: 57.5 points
Money line: Kansas -347, UNLV +271
Kansas ATS Record: 0-2 this season
UNLV ATS Record: 2-0 this season
Best Bets for Kansas vs. UNLV
Kansas -9:
Kansas enters this game as a 9-point favorite, though advanced metrics originally pegged them as a 16- to 17-point favorite.
The spread adjustment came after Kansas’ loss to Illinois and UNLV’s win over Utah Tech, which may be an overreaction by oddsmakers.
Despite their shaky ATS record so far, the Jayhawks are well-positioned to cover in this matchup, especially with their ability to control the game on both sides of the ball.
Under 57.5 (-115):
Betting the under here looks like a strong play. Both Kansas and UNLV have shown capable defensive efforts against FBS opponents.
Kansas held Illinois to just 79 rushing yards on 34 attempts and allowed only 192 passing yards.
Similarly, UNLV stifled Houston’s run game in their opener, limiting the Cougars to just 38 rushing yards on 26 attempts while securing a plus-1 turnover margin.
Given the defensive strengths and reliance on the ground game from both teams, this game could turn into a slow-paced affair that chews up a lot of clock.
Even if Kansas wins by a comfortable margin, it’s unlikely to be a high-scoring blowout. This makes the under the safer bet.
Game Preview
Kansas is coming off a tough road loss to Illinois but should find the perfect opportunity to rebound against a UNLV team they beat last year.
The Jayhawks’ defense was particularly strong against Illinois’ run game, which could spell trouble for the Rebels, who will likely lean on their ground attack.
Meanwhile, UNLV enters the game 2-0 ATS, but this will be their first real test of the season.
While Kansas should cover the spread, a late-game score may be needed to solidify it.
The Jayhawks have been efficient at controlling the tempo, and if they can establish their running game, they could wear down UNLV’s defense as the game progresses.
Final Predictions for Kansas vs. UNLV
Score Prediction: Kansas 40, UNLV 31
Betting Lines: Kansas -9, Over/Under 57.5
ATS Confidence: 3.5 out of 5
Must-See Rating: 4/5
Kansas vs. UNLV How to Watch
Date: Friday, September 13, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Venue: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS
TV: ESPN
Expect the Jayhawks to come out with a point to prove after last week’s setback. While it won’t be an easy game, Kansas should have enough to cover the spread and keep the game under the projected point total.
